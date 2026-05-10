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Aurora crash involving truck, motorcycle results in serious injuries

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Aurora on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:11 p.m., the Aurora Police Department said a motorcycle and a truck collided at Parker Road and Temple Drive. Both people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital for treatment.

parker-road-aurora-motorcycle-truck-crash.jpg
Aurora Police Department

Police said both patients suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to the APD, the truck made an illegal right turn and crashed into the motorcycle.

Authorities have reduced northbound Parker Road to one lane and closed Temple Road at the intersection while they investigate. They asked that drivers avoid the area if possible.

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