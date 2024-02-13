Stolen tip jar in coffee shop reflective of larger theft problem for small Colorado businesses in Aurora: "I'm just a barista. I'm not the police"

Aurora City Council members are looking to further crack down on shoplifters. In 2023, an ordinance was passed setting the limit for a 3-day mandatory jail sentence for retail theft of $300. Due to continued problems with theft, a proposed amendment would lower the threshold for a 3-day jail sentence to $100. It also adds provisions for increased mandatory jail time for repeat offenders.

This week, Mayor Mike Coffman plans to visit an Aurora business hit by crime several times. The manager said the recent vandalism and his efforts to prevent it has made it hard to get any sleep.

In another part of the city, Angela Ventura works as a senior barista at Wake and Take Coffee Bar. She says the café has been targeted by people experiencing homelessness nearby.

"We'll give them a glass of water or even let them sit in here and stay warm because it's cold outside," said Ventura. "I try to be compassionate with them, but it's hard when they take advantage of your kindness."

Ventura says the theft started small, with some guests taking items like a roll of toilet paper. Last month, surveillance video caught a man stealing cash from the tip jar.

"After that, we saw an influx of homeless people coming in and looking into our tip jar. And then eventually, one just took the whole tip jar," said Ventura. "There's nothing we can do. We can't run after him for the tip jar."

Wake and Take Coffee Bar

As a safety precaution, employees at Wake and Take don't pursue thieves. They've considered hiring private security, but it would cost the small business thousands every month.

Officials from the Aurora Police Department say there are calls in the area related to homeless people camping or loitering, but not stealing from those shops. Ventura says they were told by police to file a report online.

Last year, CBS Colorado reported that a shortfall in cannabis sales would impact programs for the unhoused in Aurora.

Councilman Steve Sundberg says the city has some federal cash to help select homeless programs running thin.

"There's some supplemental funding taking place towards certain organizations, especially those with a work first mentality and recovery first program, to get people back out working and contributing to society again," said Sundberg. He added the funding will support youth violence programs as well.

Sundberg, who is also an Aurora business owner, says he knows how difficult this can be. Business owners have pleaded with city leaders for more support. He says it's coming.

"Public safety is top of mind for myself and some of my colleagues. Please be patient and be vigilant out there," said Sundberg. "Aurora's best days are ahead. We're rebuilding our force, valuing our police department, and they're doing a great job right now."

The City of Aurora has invested thousands into the security of local businesses through grants.

The owner of Wake and Take has improved some things on his own, like replacing their old tip jar with a thief-proof case that can't be moved. Now, he worries if those added measures will cause more problems.

"One of my friends said not to do this because it could aggravate people. And if you they can't take it, they may attack you," he said. "We still do not know if it is a good solution or not."

The owner says he offers free drinks to officers who stops by. He says it's to thank them for their service but admits he and Ventura wouldn't mind if this brings more officers to the area.

"It's really hard to want to work in the area when you don't feel safe. You spend your whole day trying to make other people feel safe. I'm just a barista. I'm not the police." said Ventura.