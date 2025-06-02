Aurora converts grass in city parks to drought-friendly type

The City of Aurora is making water conservation a priority when it comes to the type of grass the city plants in its parks. Right now, crews are in the process of converting the turf in Aurora parks to a drought-friendly type of grass.

The City of Aurora is changing out Kentucky Blue Grass with native grass and Bermuda Grass in city parks. CBS

Sunday was the perfect day for a soccer tournament at Aurora's Olympic Park. The pitch was perfect and green, despite the hot weather.

"This particular grass is used in NFL stadiums and Major League Baseball stadiums, and collegiate stadiums. So, we see that the playability is there," said Erik Ostlund, the Manager of Park Operations for Aurora Parks Recreation and Open Space.

This isn't your typical Kentucky Blue Grass you see on most playing fields around town. It's Bermuda Grass. But Aurora Parks Recreation and Open Space didn't install it for the many games that are played here year-round.

This is part of the water-wise program undertaken by the city to save water. They have replaced 11.5 acres of Kentucky Blue Grass with native grass and Bermuda Grass at Olympic Park, and over the last two-and-a-half years, they've converted a total of about 87 acres of turf grass citywide.

Ostlund says the move has not only saved more than one million gallons annually of water but also money.

"We spend approximately $4 million annually on our water. So, the savings from an expense standpoint, the citizens will recognize that it's a multi-pronged benefit," said Ostlund.

That's because Bermuda grass and native grasses are more drought-tolerant and cold-hardy than Kentucky Blue Grass. But for these athletes, the only thing that matters is how the grass plays, and they say they like it.

"Yeah, it's better. It's not as thick. The ball moves smoothly," said players on the Solitos soccer team.