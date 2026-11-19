Aurora City Council meetings will be held virtually for the next several months as the chambers undergo improvements for accessibility.

For more than a decade, Aly DeWills-Marcano has attended council meetings to speak about issues affecting her community. But as a wheelchair user, simply getting to the podium has sometimes been an ordeal.

Aly DeWills-Marcano CBS

After years of advocacy, the city is preparing to spend approximately $1.5 million renovating its council chambers to make them more accessible. The improvements will temporarily move meetings online, raising new questions about how some residents will participate.

DeWills-Marcano first started attending meetings to address concerns about water and homelessness. As her mobility declined, she found herself spending more time advocating for the ability to physically access the room where those discussions take place.

"For me, with a disability as a wheelchair user, it's even harder, and it's sometimes even degrading," she said.

Currently, the only way for someone in a wheelchair to reach the council floor and public-comment podium is through a small wheelchair lift that requires assistance from city staff.

DeWills-Marcano says the lift is barely wider than her wheelchair and cannot be operated from inside. Someone must unlock it and operate it for her. At another meeting this year, she says she became stuck inside the lift while staff struggled to operate it.

"I had to just like, yell, 'I'm in here. I'm waiting to come down,'" she said.

The Aurora City Council Chamber has remained largely unchanged since the Aurora Municipal Center opened in 2003.

A city accessibility assessment earlier this year identified several problems, including the lack of accessible routes to the council floor and dais, inadequate wheelchair seating and a lift that does not meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

CBS

The planned renovations include two new ramps, additional accessible seating, a redesigned dais, and upgraded technology.

Aurora City Attorney Pete Schulte acknowledged that the improvements are overdue.

"It bothers me that we hadn't had this done, but it's government, and we have to deal with the limitations of tax dollars," Schulte said.

He said the city has heard complaints from residents who want to participate in meetings but struggle to access the chambers.

Schulte also pointed out that the current layout would prevent someone who uses a wheelchair from accessing the council dais as an elected official.

The city expects the project to remain within its allocated $1.5 million budget.

The renovations will come with a temporary change to how Aurora conducts its public meetings.

Beginning Dec. 7, Aurora City Council meetings will be held entirely online, with the chamber expected to remain closed until approximately August 2027.

According to the city's construction schedule, audiovisual equipment will be removed in December, while the contractor is expected to begin work in late January.

Schulte said moving meetings to another public building, such as a library or school auditorium, would require relocating extensive technology used to broadcast meetings on television and online. He said councilmembers could still decide to hold separate listening sessions at other locations during construction.

The city plans to allow residents to participate in public comment by telephone.

But the virtual-only arrangement has raised concerns about residents who lack reliable internet access, struggle with technology or prefer to address elected officials in person.

Pete Schulte CBS

The Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership, a community organization that regularly advocates before Aurora City Council on police accountability, says it supports the accessibility improvements but wants the city to ensure the virtual format does not exclude residents.

"Removing a physical barrier while introducing a digital one is not the standard of inclusion our community deserves," the organization said in a statement to CBS Colorado.

The group says it will continue organizing and participating in local government regardless of the meeting format.

"We have never confused the city's willingness to listen with the community's right to be heard," the statement said.

For DeWills-Marcano, being physically present has always mattered.

"I want to be able to look the people making those decisions in the eye, and I want to make sure I know they're listening," she said.

And she's hoping the renovations will finally allow her to focus on the issues that brought her to City Hall in the first place.

"I'm excited for other people with disabilities to be able to go up and speak about other issues besides their disability," she said.

The city says additional instructions for participating in virtual council meetings will be released ahead of the Dec. 7 transition.