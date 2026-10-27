Aurora City Council refuses to reconsider vote for moratorium on data centers

The Aurora City Council meeting continued past midnight on Tuesday as members were asked to reconsider a moratorium on data centers. That same issue failed in August and would have paused the approval of data center applications until the city had a chance to implement new regulations.

Aurora City Council CBS

The effort fell short of the votes needed to move forward, despite strong public support for a moratorium.

"The residents of Aurora are in support of a moratorium. What we're not in support of is the political theatrics and grandstanding that Mike Coffman's doing. He and others were clearly no votes against the moratorium when Councilwoman Wiles brought that up, and they should have done it then," said Aurora resident Hashim Coates.

The debate continued for hours as residents urged the city council to take a closer look at data centers.

After the vote, some residents expressed their frustration, "Let me say to all of you that voted against this moratorium- shame on you! Shame! Shame!"

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman supported the data center moratorium that failed in a 6-5 vote. He said he plans to bring the issue back to the table at the next city council meeting.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman CBS

In August, Coffman cast the tie-breaking vote against the moratorium, but in the last few weeks has changed his stance to become an outspoken critic of data centers. That includes the controversial Trident data center just east of Green Valley Ranch and across the street from homes.

"Let me give notice. Let me give notice that I will be bringing back the same motion, with the same resolution, at the next regular meeting of the city council," said Coffman.

The location where the Trident data center will be built. CBS

Coffman said he changed his position on data centers after visiting the area where Vantage hopes to build the Trident data center.

If a moratorium does pass the city council, Trident would not be impacted since it was already approved.