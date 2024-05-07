Watch CBS News
Aurora City Council member calls for Colorado police chief, other officers to resign

By Jeff Todd

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora swears in new police chief as community leaders question impact of inconsistent police leader
Aurora swears in new police chief as community leaders question impact of inconsistent police leader 02:34

During Monday night's Aurora City Council meeting, At-Large Council Member Danielle Jurinsky called for the resignation of the interim Police Chief and four other officers.

"Until these five are no longer in this department, I'm not going to let this issue go. I'm only going to get louder," Jurinksy said from her seat in the council chambers. The full comment can be seen on the Aurora Channel video posted to YouTube

City Council Meeting 05 06 24 by The Aurora Channel on YouTube

Jurinsky also directly addressed Aurora City Manager Jason Batchelor, "Jason, if you continue to try and ignore me on this, there's someone waiting just around the corner to come out and come full speed."

Jurinksy didn't directly say why she was calling for the resignation.

"Not only is it complaints about how criminals are being treated in this city, it is also victims, how we are treating victims in this. These five officers do not belong in this department. They are a threat to this city to victims, and probably to suspects as well but certainly to victims," she said.

Jurinsky added that she has the full support of the "rank-and-file" officers in the Aurora Police Department.

She finished by saying a lawsuit would be filed and a press conference would be happening in the future.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 3:29 PM MDT

