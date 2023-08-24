Aurora chef says city is worthy of Michelin's attention

Colorado's dedication to the culinary industry is being recognized. For the first time, restaurants in our state will be up for a Michelin designation. It's a prestigious honor, but only restaurants in select cities are being considered.

Earlier this summer, Colorado became the eighth Michelin Guide destination in North America.

The world-famous one, two and three Michelin Stars identify restaurants that serve exceptional, remarkably executed cuisine that's infused with the chef's personality.

Michelin

It's great for tourism, as the Michelin Guide has long been a resource for travelers in search of an unforgettable meal.

"Bringing the Michelin Guide to Colorado further amplifies our state's status as a place where extraordinary dining experiences come to life," said Timothy Wolfe, director of Colorado Tourism Office.

Chefs like Caroline Glover, owner of Annette in Stanley Marketplace, thought this would be a chance for Aurora restaurants to shine.

CBS

But establishments in Aurora, and many other cities, are not being considered.

For Colorado's first year, the inspectors visited restaurants in Denver County, Boulder County, part of Eagle County (town of Vail/Beaver Creek Resort), and part of Pitkin County (Aspen/Snowmass Village).

"Hands down some of the best food in the state is out here in Aurora," said Glover. "I was excited that there was going to be such a broad light shone. It's a big oversight, and it's a huge bummer for the city."

CBS

Glover says opening in Aurora was the best decision she ever made. Stanley Marketplace took a chance on her restaurant, and she's more than proven her worth.

In 2022, Glover won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Mountain Region. In 2018, Annette was a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant.

"For me it's not about the stars, it's about the viability for Aurora," said Glover. "It's important for business. It's important for the economy. It's important for the city to have that opportunity to be in the Michelin Guide."

In a statement to CBS News Colorado, a spokesperson for Michelin North America writes:

"Before the Michelin Guide is established in a new destination, the inspection team conducts an initial study of the area. During that period, the anonymous inspectors evaluate the culinary landscape for a possible selection of restaurants. If there are enough restaurants offering high-quality cuisine, the process begins for the Guide to be established and the coverage area is defined for the inspectors' restaurant visits."

However, the coverage area could expand in future editions of guides.

CBS

The Colorado Restaurant Association hopes more cities will be recognized in the future.

"We see the Michelin Guide Colorado as a wonderful affirmation of the excellence of our dining scene and believe that the high tide created by the Guide will lift all our restaurants, not only those included in the Guide. We also hope to see the Guide's territory in Colorado expand with time," said Sonia Riggs, president and CEO, Colorado Restaurant Association.

Chefs will be invited to the Mission Ballroom in downtown Denver the evening of Sept. 12 to discover whether their restaurant teams have earned a MICHELIN Star, Bib Gourmand or another MICHELIN Guide distinction.