Aurora police arrest carjacking suspect, discover kidnapped blind passenger inside the vehicle

The Aurora Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after they say he carjacked and kidnapped a blind woman.

APD said they received an alert from Flock that a stolen vehicle was spotted on Scranton Street around 3 a.m. They used the city traffic cameras to find the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but police said the vehicle drove away, leading them on a pursuit.

Dash cam of pursuit from Aurora Police Department. CBS

Near South Quebec Street and Exposition Avenue, an officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver, who skidded partially off the road. After police arrested the suspect, they discovered that a blind woman was in the passenger seat. She told the officers that she repeatedly asked him to pull over.

When searching the vehicle, police say they also found over 30 grams of methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

They identified the suspect as 55-year-old Larry Barnes. The APD says Barnes has been arrested for car theft and drug and distribution-related incidents before.

CBS

Barnes is facing charges of kidnapping, motor vehicle theft, possession with intent to distribute, driving under the influence and felony eluding in connection with this most recent arrest. The APD says Barnes also had an outstanding warrant.