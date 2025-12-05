Aurora car wash that hires neurodiverse workers fears closure if QuikTrip wash moves in

On a stretch of East Colfax in Aurora lined with suds and spray, a locally owned car wash says one more competitor could be the one that shuts it down.

Gleam Car Wash, which operates two locations in the metro area, sits just down the road from a QuikTrip gas station at Colfax and Airport Boulevard. QuikTrip now wants to add a Bubble Bath tunnel car wash on that corner, about half a mile from Gleam and within a mile of several other washes.

Manager Emilie Baratta says Gleam's mission is bigger than clean cars. It's about jobs, inclusion and the future of a corridor Aurora has been trying to revitalize.

"First and foremost, we want to put out a great car, so our customers are really satisfied and really happy that they're supporting a locally owned business," Baratta told CBS Colorado. "But we also create job opportunities for neurodiverse individuals who otherwise might have a very difficult time finding a job if they can find a job at all."

Baratta estimates 15% to 20% of Gleam's staff is neurodiverse. Gleam's model is built on hiring people who are often shut out of traditional workplaces, including employees with autism and other disabilities, and giving them time, coaching and a stable routine.

"It makes our teams stronger to have diversity," Baratta said. "It makes people feel proud of where they work. It makes customers feel proud of where they spend their dollars."

One of those lives is Aiden, an employee with autism who has worked at Gleam for two years.

Aiden lights up describing his day that includes drying cars, sweeping the lot, folding towels and spinning a sign to wave drivers into the wash.

"What makes me the most proud is it makes me smile when I see a customer leave happy. I really love my job," Aiden told CBS Colorado. "I'm so glad that Emilie is my manager, and I'm glad she's here to support me. I think my favorite job of all time is here."

Baratta worries those kinds of jobs are exactly what's at risk.

"There aren't a lot of for-profit businesses that do what we do," Baratta said. "It's difficult to set up those programs. It's difficult to sustain them. I don't know if most of those individuals would be able to find employment anywhere else if we are shut down."

There are six existing car washes within a one-mile radius of Gleam's East Colfax location.

"This stretch of Colfax is already saturated in terms of car washes," Baratta said. "Residents, businesses, customers alike, said, 'Oh my gosh. What is going on? This is not something that Aurora needs.'"

Baratta says private equity discovered the car wash business in the last decade, and cities like Aurora have seen a wave of tunnel-wash construction as investors chase recurring revenue.

QuikTrip, which recently entered Colorado, bought the Bubble Bath car wash chain and has been pairing tunnel washes with new convenience stores as it expands. QuikTrip already operates a gas station at Colfax and Airport. The new Bubble Bath wash would be built on that site.

Baratta isn't the only business owner raising concerns.

Doug McMurrain owns La Plaza Colorado, a shopping center and market down the street on Colfax. He used to develop QuikTrip locations in Georgia and says he still thinks the company is a strong operator.

"They're a good company," McMurrain told CBS Colorado. "They're solid. I think they're one of the best convenience operations in the country. But there's a time and a place."

McMurrain testified to Aurora's Planning Commission against the Bubble Bath wash.

"Do we need another car wash in this area right now? My opinion is no," McMurrain said. "Would you develop two or four identical shopping centers right next to each other just because the zoning allows it? No. Because, probably, the other three shopping centers are going to fail."

McMurrain says the local economy and interest rates make the timing especially risky.

"I'm pro-business; don't get me wrong," McMurrain said. "I but I also recognize that, when somebody is struggling, it doesn't take much to undercut their business."

McMurrain worries not just about Gleam, but about the city's long-term strategy for East Colfax.

"The city is putting a lot of effort into Colfax. I wish they would put more into east of I-225," McMurrain said. "If they approve this QuikTrip car wash, I think they'll create blight. Part of their mission as our government leaders and planners is not to create blight, but to grow and support businesses that are investing in the city of Aurora."

The proposed QuikTrip Bubble Bath meets Aurora's current zoning and planning standards.

Last month, Aurora's Planning Commission approved QuikTrip's conditional use request for the car wash.

But Aurora City Council called up that decision -- a move that requires a public hearing, where council will decide whether to uphold or overturn the approval.

"We did our best, and we showed up," Baratta said. "We talked to the neighbors. The neighbors showed up. We talked to other business owners. The business owners showed up. No one is in favor of another car wash less than half a mile from this car wash."

Now, Baratta is hoping council will listen.

"This is an incredibly important moment for this small business and an incredibly important moment for this community," Baratta said. "It could eliminate jobs that have been created for people who are neurodiverse and neurotypical."

In a statement to CBS Colorado, QuikTrip defended the project and said it wants to be a long-term partner in the neighborhood.

"QuikTrip has a strong record of supporting the communities where we operate, including the local businesses and diverse workforces that make them stronger," QuikTrip shared in a statement. "Our proposed Bubble Bath car wash is designed to complement our convenience store operations and meet demand in a high-traffic corridor that serves both residents and travelers. As with every project we pursue, we selected this location only after careful analysis of market needs, traffic patterns, and local development trends."

"We are committed to engaging constructively with the City of Aurora and the community," QuikTrip continued. "We have been working with the City to ensure all requirements are met, and we look forward to presenting the full merits and facts of the project to the City Council soon. Our goal is to be a positive, long-term partner to the neighborhood and to contribute to a healthy local business environment."

Aiden feels pride when customers tip for a job well done. "It makes me really happy," he said. "I really love this job. I just enjoy working here."

Baratta says that's what she's fighting for.

"We're doing our best to give back to the community, and we'd like to believe we're the type of business city council would want to support," Baratta said. "Car washes provide a valuable service to consumers, but that doesn't mean we need one every half a mile."