Aurora brings library to neighborhoods with "Bookmobile"

The Aurora Public Library is trying to encourage more people to read. APL has gotten rid of late fees and even extended library hours.

Now APL is bringing the library straight to communities where residents can't always reach one.

APL's Bookmobile is a library on wheels.

"We're finding those places where people might be a little more isolated from other communities and have transportation issues," said Abraham Morales, APL community relations manager. "We want to bring the library where they are and bring access to information."

Bookmobiles have been a staple in Aurora.

When a fire broke out at South Junior High School in 1971, the Bookmobile served the school for five weeks. A second Bookmobile was purchased in the early 70s, which expanded its reach.

In February, the APL welcomed a 119 square feet mobile library that they hope will become a new staple in the community.

APL will be taking the Bookmobile to neighborhoods, bringing reading opportunities to children and families.

CBS News Colorado followed the Bookmobile to Cherry Creek Retirement Village on Thursday.

"I have never gone to an iPad or a tablet to read. I just always used the books," said resident, Nan Kozdruy. "I gave up my car so I can't drive to a library any longer. So the fact that they're bringing books here is just fantastic."

The Bookmobile is writing on wheels, pages on pavement, and gives chapters to people like Kozdruy in their next chapter.

The Bookmobile also has a WiFi hotspot, providing internet at every mile. Most things you can get at the library, you can get in the Bookmobile.

You can register for a library card. Digital devices can be checked out as well.

Books transport readers to places they've never been. The Bookmobile is bridging gaps in Aurora and fulfilling readers of every age - cover to cover.

"This is the only way I get books today. It's because they come here with them," Kozdruy said.

To find out when the bookmobile is near you or to request the bookmobile to come to your area, visit: https://bit.ly/3EdUt2X