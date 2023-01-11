Aurora Library ends late fee charges to increase readership

The Aurora Public Library is no longer charging overdue fines. The goal is to remove the barrier that late penalties impose on residents and increase readership by making library services more accessible.

The decision to go fine-free follows the practice implemented by the library system at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to waive fees.

Since Jan. 1, Aurora Public Libraries has stopped charging late fees on overdue items. Fine-free items will include all books, audiobooks, DVDs/Blu-Rays and youth services discovery kits. Items such as laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots will still carry late fees and patrons will still be held accountable for damaged or lost materials.

Midori Clark, director of library and cultural services, says removing late fees will help support library goals of increased checkouts, library visits and more program attendance.

"What we've seen happen is once the fines accumulate, if people aren't able to pay the fines, it stops them from coming back," said Clark. "For some people, it's very hard to overcome that obstacle of thinking, how am I going to pay an extra $5 to return a book today?"

Overdue fines often affect library patrons with the lowest household incomes. Additionally, items might not be returned on time due to branch proximity or transportation barriers.

In cities where libraries stopped collecting late fees, Clark says they experienced a boost in readers returning. These are public books for public use and Clark says the public should have access.

"In order to have the democracy that we have, it's very important for people to be able to educate themselves and to access the information they want to know about," said Clark.

Eliminating fees actually saves the library money.

They no longer need to pay the vendor they hired to collect fees.

But with no penalty for late returns, what's the incentive to bring them back?

Clark says people who respect books understand that others want to read them.

"It's my responsibility to bring it back so that somebody else can enjoy it," said Clark.

The elimination of most fines is also in line with efforts by the Aurora City Council to reduce costs associated with city services through the council's Red Tape Reduction Committee.