Northern lights expected to be visible across northern third of Colorado overnight

By Joe Ruch

The best chances for seeing the Northern Lights in Colorado
The best chances for seeing the Northern Lights in Colorado

A rare geomagnetic storm is currently underway. The last storm of this magnitude was 2005, 19 years ago. What does it mean? As a result of it, the northern lights are expected to be visible across the northern third of Colorado.

The best viewing conditions will be between midnight and 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, although some clouds will be possible across the northern mountains and portions of Colorado's Front Range.

First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch says if you are in the Denver metro area, regardless of clouds it is best to get far away from any potential light pollution if you want to see the northern lights. This means taking a road trip. Ruch recommends people who are interested in seeing the night show head towards Sterling or other parts of far northeastern Colorado.

How do the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, occur? In short, Earth has a magnetic field. The sun is FULL of energy, which is released as electrons and protons. Like Earth, space has its own type of weather.

When a burst of energy is strong enough the protons and electrons can enter Earth's atmosphere, creating a light show.

First published on May 10, 2024 / 6:09 PM MDT

