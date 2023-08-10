Proposed ordinance to ban sales of dogs and cats in Aurora moves forward

Aurora City Council members this week voted to forward a proposal that would ban the sale of dogs and cats in the city. Animal activists have been asking city leaders around the state to pass ordinances they say will relieve crowded shelters and end puppy mills.

Passing the ban would not affect any current businesses in Aurora. The city hasn't had a pet store that sells dogs or cats since 2020.

In the nearby city of Centennial, Perfect Pets has 30 years in the puppy business.

Bianca Rose Larsen, manager at Perfect Pets, fears other cities could soon follow Aurora's lead. Her father opened the store in 1993.

"It's concerning because they're right next door. If it passes in one city, it could spread to nearby cities," said Larsen. "It wouldn't directly influence or affect us right now, but it's just a matter of time before it trickles over."

Larsen says Perfect Pets has had customers from California fly in to shop since it became the first state in the nation to ban pet stores from selling non-rescue dogs and cats.

Pets are a serious commitment, and she says all families deserve the chance to make the perfect pick.

"It's not fair to take away somebody's right to get a dog that's a good fit for their family. A family that has kids has the right to get a dog from a pet store, like a golden retriever," said Larsen.

People often shop with a breed in mind. But you don't always find pugs, yorkies and designer doodles in a shelter.

Unfortunately, some sellers don't care where they source their dogs.

According to the Humane Society of the U.S., 10,000 puppy mills are estimated to be currently active in the United States. Mother dogs can spend their entire lives in cramped cages.

"This ban will make sure that we don't have puppy mills or kitten mills setting up shop in Aurora in the future," said Councilman Juan Marcano.

Larsen believes pet store bans would have the opposite effect. The city also says the ban will not apply to private breeders.

"Our puppies come from amazing breeders that are USDA licensed and regulated. You know their history," said Larsen. "We're required to follow those laws and private breeders that you find online are some of the biggest mills out there."

Larsen also warns that online pet purchases often end in scams. As she continues to connect families and fur babies, Larsen doesn't see why reputable pet stores are now seen as the villain.

"I really can't stress the point enough that we really care about the animals, and we do everything we can to sell healthy, happy puppies," said Larsen.

Aurora City Council will have a final vote on the ban next week.