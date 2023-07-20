Animal activists push for puppy sale ban in Colorado as shelters fill

Aurora animal shelter says it has no more room

Between 2021 and 2022, the number of stray dogs increased by nearly 32% in Colorado. The Metro Denver Animal Welfare Alliance says all of its major shelters are overcrowded. MDAWA reports increases in surrendered and stray dogs and decreases in dog adoptions.

Animal activists are asking city leaders to pass ordinances they say will relieve shelters across the state.

The Dumb Friends League reports that the 2,000 animals relinquished in 2022 were surrendered because of housing challenges.

According to MDAWA, higher pet intakes and longer stays can be attributed to economic barriers. Rising housing costs and breed restrictions are forcing many to make difficult decisions regarding their pets.

Denver Animal Shelter saw a 120% increase in owner surrenders between 2022 and 2023. Foothills Animal Shelter reported 33% more owner surrenders.

Surrendered dogs increased more than 35 percent in Aurora's Animal Shelter.

According to the Aurora Animal Shelter, strays are taken in based on kennel space.

The shelter told CBS Colorado's Tori Mason that they are currently not taking any dog surrenders to allow the little space they have for lost dogs.

However, they are still accepting stray cats and owner surrender cats.

If you need owner surrender for a dog, Aurora Animal Shelter recommends reaching out to Foothills Animal Shelter or DDFL.

Lauren Rombach does community outreach for Bailing Out Benji, a nonprofit dedicated to ending puppy mill cruelty. Animal activists like Rombach are going city to city, asking to ban the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores.

"We're working on passing these ordinances because we know that at the local and state level, humane pet laws make a difference," said Rombach. "There have been 450 local communities nationwide that have passed ordinances to ban the sale of puppies in pet stores. There are also seven states that have gotten statewide legislation, so we know it's working and we know that it's shrinking the puppy mill industry. We're making that effort along the Front Range."

Rombach has advocated in cities including Lafayette, Firestone, Johnstown, Commerce City, Englewood and Littleton. She spoke during Aurora City Council's meeting Monday. Her next stop is Longmont.

She says a dozen cities in Colorado, mostly in the high country, are on board with the ban.

"We're hoping that when we do this, it'll send a message to state legislators that towns are saying no to the cruelty that's involved in the puppy mill industry, and that we need a stronger law statewide," said Rombach. "When you have thousands of dogs coming in, and the shelters and rescues are already at crisis level, it just doesn't work."

In 2020, a bill aiming to ban puppy mills and the retail sale of puppies and kittens in Colorado was introduced in the Colorado legislative session.

State Rep. Monica Duran, who wrote the puppy mill ban, says she plans to bring a similar policy forward again in the future.

Until then, shelters and rescues ask that pet seekers adopt and not shop.

Colorado Puppy Rescue is a licensed, no-kill, nonprofit puppy rescue specializing in young puppies and their mothers. They help connect families with rescue dogs, shelters often didn't have space for.

"We all have access in Colorado to proper spay and neuter programs. We have low cost spay/neuter clinics. We have plenty of resources, so there's just no excuse anymore for having accidental litters. Intentional litters are even worse because all you have to do is look at the shelter websites and see that they're all overcrowded," said Brittany Krumholz, a director at Colorado Puppy Rescue.

CPR's next adoption event is Saturday, July 22 from 9:30am-Noon. For more info visit coloradopuppy.org.

MDAWA encourages pet owners facing the need to relinquish to reach out to their local shelter and ask about available resources such as food, supplies and health care. Shelters are also asking those who can foster dogs to volunteer.