Two people shot, one person assaulted overnight in Aurora

2 people shot, one person assaulted overnight in Aurora

Two people were shot and another person was assaulted in Aurora overnight and a person of interest is now in custody.

Aurora police say the shooting happened very early Monday morning on the 9500 block of East Colfax Avenue near Clinton Street. The suspect or suspects were then seeing running near 13th Avenue and Dayton Street.

One person who was shot was critically injured but is now in stable condition. A third person was physically assaulted.

A person of interest was taken into custody after police set up a large perimeter after the shooting.

A large police presence remained in the area until about 4:40 a.m., but the scene has since been cleared.