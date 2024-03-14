Aurora activates emergency operations center for Colorado snowstorm

The city of Aurora is working together to serve residents during this week's heavy snowstorm. Aurora911, APD, AFD, Public Works and the Emergency Operations Center are setting up a unified command to respond to any citywide emergencies.

The EOC is activated for events like weather emergencies or natural disasters, so employees from different divisions and departments throughout the city can communicate most effectively.

Agent Matthew Longshore with APD gave CBS Colorado a tour of the EOC.

"We want to make sure that we have enough resources for officers to respond to life threatening emergencies, and also resources if people are stuck and stranded," said Longshore. "We have to plan strategically."

Resources in any city become spread thin during major weather events. It's advised to stay home unless it's absolutely necessary you venture out on the roads. Going out for a rescue could put the lives of emergency responders at risk.

If snow dumps as expected, some city vehicles might not have the right wheels to reach you.



City of Aurora

"We were able to secure these 4x4, side by side type of off-road vehicles that we're going to be strategically placing in the city," Longshore said. "Our main priority is life threatening emergencies. We're going to make sure that we have larger vehicles available for us to respond in including our SWAT vehicles."

Snowplows were already out Wednesday evening.

Major arterial streets are targeted first to ensure routes remain clear to the city's emergency centers. The city's second priority tackles higher volume streets adjacent to schools, nursing homes and city recreation facilities, and those that give access into neighborhoods.

If you have a medical condition and need special access during or after a snow storm, residents can call the police non-emergency line at 303-627-3100. They will coordinate with Public Works to make sure your home is accessible.