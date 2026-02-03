Aurora 911 to connect some non-emergency medical callers in Colorado with virtual doctors

People who call 911 in Aurora for non-emergency medical issues now have the option to be connected to a doctor virtually instead of having an ambulance sent to their location.

Starting Feb. 4, Aurora Fire Rescue and Aurora911 are launching Aurora Clinical Navigation, a new program that allows certain low-acuity medical 911 calls to be transferred to a licensed physician through phone or video.

The goal is to get people medical care faster, avoid unnecessary emergency room trips, and keep ambulances and fire crews available for life-threatening emergencies.

"This really doesn't change how we answer 911 calls," said Tina Buneta, Director of Aurora911. "Our call takers will still ask the same questions and assess the acuity of every call. What changes is the response."

When someone calls 911 for a medical concern, dispatchers use a nationally validated triage system to assess the severity of the situation. Calls identified as low-acuity -- meaning they are not life-threatening -- may qualify for Aurora Clinical Navigation.

Those callers can then be transferred to a licensed physician through Aurora's partner, MD Ally.

"These are the most minor medical calls that don't require a fire engine or ambulance right away," said Dr. Eric Hill, medical director for Aurora Fire Rescue and Aurora911. "Instead, they can potentially benefit from an alternative pathway to care."

Examples of qualifying calls may include:

- Minor injuries, such as a possible sprained ankle

- Mild flu-like symptoms without breathing difficulty

- Rashes or minor infections

- Headaches without neurological symptoms

- Calls involving chest pain, stroke symptoms, severe infection, difficulty breathing, uncontrolled bleeding, or altered mental status are automatically excluded and receive an immediate emergency response.

Once connected, the physician may provide medical advice through phone or video, call in a prescription, or refer the patient to urgent care. They can also help arrange transportation, such as a rideshare, if needed.

"In many cases, patients will actually see a doctor much faster this way," Dr. Hill said. "If someone goes by ambulance to the ER for a minor issue, they may wait 30 to 40 minutes or longer before seeing a physician. With this model, they're talking to a doctor within minutes."

If at any point the physician identifies red flags, the call can be immediately routed back to 911 and emergency resources dispatched.

The program could also reduce the financial burden on callers who rely on 911 because they lack transportation, insurance, or access to primary care.

"There is no charge for making the connection through 911," Buneta said. "We will never ask for a credit card."

Callers may be charged for prescriptions the virtual doctor writes or ongoing care needed in the future. The cost is still significantly lower than an ambulance ride and emergency room visit, which can total thousands of dollars.

"Some people call 911 because they don't have another option," Buneta said. "This helps bridge people to the medical community in a different way."

911 estimates the program could divert about 15 medical calls per day, roughly 1.5% of overall call volume. While medical calls make up a smaller portion of total 911 calls than police calls, officials say the impact on emergency readiness is significant.

"When resources are tied up on minor calls, it creates stress for our teams," Buneta said. "This helps ensure we have units available for true life-and-death emergencies."

Aurora Clinical Navigation supports nearly 250 languages to help reach diverse communities. While video visits are preferred, calls can also be handled by phone if a caller lacks video capability.

Officials emphasized that callers do not need to request the service and declining it does not prevent emergency help.

"Just call 911," Buneta said. "Answer the questions. Trust the process. Those questions never delay help in an emergency."

Aurora previously tested a similar nurse-line pilot program in 2022 and 2023. The new physician-based model offers a broader range of care and will be closely monitored.

"We'll be watching this very carefully," Dr. Hill said. "Our goal is safe, efficient care, and making sure we're there when seconds truly matter."