One man in critical condition after shooting at 6th and Chambers in Aurora

By Ben Warwick

Aurora police are investigating a shooting near 6th and Chambers that left a man in critical condition. 

The shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. Monday. Aurora Police initially received a call about a crash. When officers got on scene, they found a man unconscious with a gunshot wound. 

The man was taken to the hospital and, at last update, was in critical condition.

July 31, 2023

