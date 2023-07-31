One man in critical condition after shooting at 6th and Chambers in Aurora
Aurora police are investigating a shooting near 6th and Chambers that left a man in critical condition.
The shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. Monday. Aurora Police initially received a call about a crash. When officers got on scene, they found a man unconscious with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital and, at last update, was in critical condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.