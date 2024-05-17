Auraria Campus moves to restrict building access due to pro-Palestine demonstration

MSU Denver announced on Friday that it will restrict Auraria Campus building access to critical personnel and operations due to the ongoing pro-Palestine demonstration.

In a press release from MSU Denver, the school says on Friday at 6 p.m., the buildings will be locked with no campus ID badge access until further notice as students will prepare to move classes online while employees will be in remote operations.

Students are currently occupying Denver's Auraria Campus quad to protest the war in Gaza and rejected an offer from their schools back on May 2.

The offer would have donated thousands of dollars to the International Red Cross if they had taken down the tents. The offer was the school's attempt to clear the growing encampment that's been there for a week with graduation ahead.

CBS

MSU Denver issued its statement Friday before closing the building saying:

"In light of AHEC's decision to restrict Auraria Campus building access to critical personnel and operations, MSU Denver will operate in a limited capacity and under a heightened level of security over the weekend. We will provide more information on next week's operations ahead of normal business hours on Monday.

At 6 p.m. today, buildings will be locked with no campus ID-badge access until further notice, so when leaving campus today, please take personal belongings and materials that you need to potentially work remotely next week.

If you're organizing or planning to attend a scheduled on-campus event or meeting this weekend, please consult with your department senior leader on whether the event will proceed and communicate directly with invited guests about the status of your event.

As we've said since the demonstration began last month, the health and safety of our students, employees and visitors is our top priority. At this point, it is necessary to temporarily shift to restricted building access as part of our effort to keep campus safe.

Those on campus should not engage with the demonstrators in any way that puts them or others at risk. If you feel your safety is compromised or have any concerns, please contact the Auraria Campus Police Department for assistance at 303-556-5000 or Text-a-Tip to 720-593-TIPS (8477). If you call 911 from an MSU Denver desk phone, you will be routed to ACPD.

Please visit MSU Denver's demonstration webpage for the latest updates, resources and frequently asked questions. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we transition to remote operations."

CBS

CU Denver also issued a statement saying:

"CU Denver and our Auraria Campus partners are shifting to remote learning and work until further notice due to ongoing disruption caused by anti-war demonstrators on campus, effective May 17 at 6 p.m. All on-campus events will be canceled over the weekend and next week. Please take your personal belongings and materials needed for remote learning and work.

Personnel who are not designated as essential but require access to CU Denver buildings (Lawrence Street Center, Business School, CU Denver Building, Learning Commons, Student Commons) for any reason should contact downtown.access@ucdenver.edu during business hours (7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday). Emergency access to Auraria Campus buildings can be requested by contacting Auraria Campus Police Department (ACPD) Emergency Dispatch at 303-556-5000.

City Heights and Lynx Crossing will remain open with enhanced security, and University Housing will be communicating to residents and summer program participants directly with more details. The Lola & Rob Salazar Wellness Center will also remain open with additional security, and the Center will communicate directly with members.

Those on campus should be aware of their surroundings while entering and exiting buildings and should not engage with the demonstrators in any way that puts them or others at risk. If you feel your safety is compromised or have any concerns, please contact ACPD for assistance at 303-556-5000 or Text-a-Tip to 720-593-TIPS (8477). If you call 911 from a CU Denver desk phone, you will be routed to ACPD. We continue to offer health and wellness resources for the CU Denver community as well.

Students, faculty, and staff can log into Zoom with university credentials at ucdenver.zoom.us. The OIT service desk is available during business hours to assist with technical issues at 303-724-4357. Canvas support is available 24/7 at 833-564-8141.

Faculty can find resources for remote teaching and online testing on the remote teaching microsite, and the Division for Teaching Innovation and Program Strategy (TIPS) will be emailing faculty additional resources soon.

Please refer to the demonstration microsite for ongoing updates, resources for remote learning and work, and frequently asked questions related to the demonstrations and operations. Thank you for your understanding as we make the remote transition. Please continue to support each other as we carry out our summer operations and planning for the fall semester."3

