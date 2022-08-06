Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest

A male suspect wanted with an active warrant for attempted homicide was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Northglenn.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team located the suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. The shooting happened when ACSO personnel contacted the suspect.

An Adams County deputy received minor injuries as a result of the encounter.

Additional details of the incident, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released by authorities.

An undated file photo of an Adams County Sheriff's Office vehicle. CBS

The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigation the incident.