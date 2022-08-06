Watch CBS News
Local News

Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

A male suspect wanted with an active warrant for attempted homicide was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Northglenn.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team located the suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. The shooting happened when ACSO personnel contacted the suspect. 

An Adams County deputy received minor injuries as a result of the encounter.

Additional details of the incident, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released by authorities. 

adams-county-sheriff-badge-generic.jpg
An undated file photo of an Adams County Sheriff's Office vehicle. CBS

The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigation the incident. 

First published on August 6, 2022 / 11:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.