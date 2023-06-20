Moose attack along Coal Creek another indication how Colorado animal's population is increasing

A man in Coal Creek Canyon is out of a hospital after an attack by a Colorado cow moose along Coal Creek Monday. The man was approached by the moose out of the forest along the creek as he walked his dogs.

CBS

"I know when he was walking it was unexpected. I know that he wasn't even down in the green area, he was up on the walkway and they came out of the green area, the mama charged him," said neighbor Leisha Grant.

Moose often interpret dogs as a threat and get more aggressive.

Moose conflicts in Colorado have increased over the years as the population has risen. With new calves, moose cows are more aggressive than males in late spring or early summer.

"This time of year we do see cow moose in particular becoming more aggressive when they feel like they need to defend their calves," said Kara Von Hoose, a public information officer for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region.

The ravine behind the homes in Coal Creek Canyon where the attack occurred is a place visited by a lot of wildlife.

"There's a lot of foliage and all the animals go down there. The bear like the raspberries. The mountain lions take their kill down there."

Moose like to be around water and often feed on aquatic plants.

Moose are indigenous to Colorado, but through the years had become rarely seen here. There were no active breeding grounds when the CPW reintroduced them in 1978, starting with a dozen animals. Additional releases brought genetic diversity and a successful increase in the population. Moose have now taken hold quite well in many areas, including northwest of the Denver metro area in area where the attack occurred.

CBS

"They're thriving. I mean we have a lot of great habitat for them with our forests with different things for them to eat."

That means more conflicts with humans. The attack in the foothills Monday came after the man was surprised by the moose after turning a corner. He was stomped and managed to fire a gun into the ground, a process known as hazing. Loud noises are effective at scaring off some animals and in this case it worked to drive the moose away. CPW says a lot of different loud noises are effective, including air horns.

"It's not uncommon for residents to carry a gun sometimes, especially with the amount of wildlife that's been walking around lately. Just to scare them not shoot them. We don't want to hurt them, but we don't want to get hurt," said Grant.

Protection from imminent moose attack can also come by moving to a place where there is something between the person and the animal, said Van Hoose. But moose with their long legs are deceptively quick. They can run at speeds up to 35 mph.

"Usually the signs of a moose attack like licking their snout or pinning their ears back. It's a little late for you to do something because they are so quick," said Van Hoose.