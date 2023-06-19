Colorado man stomped and injured by startled moose fired gun to scare it away, CPW says
A close encounter with a man and a moose is serving as a reminder about the dangers of getting too close to wildlife in Colorado.
The man, who wildlife officials did not immediately identify, says he was knocked down by a moose and stomped on Monday morning.
It happened near Hummingbird Lane in Coal Creek Canyon, west of the metro area.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the man was walking his dogs off-leash at the time and came across the moose with her calf, startling the mother.
The man was armed and fired shots into the ground to scare away the animals.
