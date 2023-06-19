Colorado man stomped and injured by startled moose fired gun to scare it away, CPW says

A close encounter with a man and a moose is serving as a reminder about the dangers of getting too close to wildlife in Colorado.

The man, who wildlife officials did not immediately identify, says he was knocked down by a moose and stomped on Monday morning.

It happened near Hummingbird Lane in Coal Creek Canyon, west of the metro area.

File photo: A Moose cow and her calf walk up a hill in this undated file photo in Northeastern Nevada. Nevada Dept. of Wildlife via AP

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the man was walking his dogs off-leash at the time and came across the moose with her calf, startling the mother.

The man was armed and fired shots into the ground to scare away the animals.