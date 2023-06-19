Watch CBS News
Colorado man stomped and injured by startled moose fired gun to scare it away, CPW says

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A close encounter with a man and a moose is serving as a reminder about the dangers of getting too close to wildlife in Colorado.

The man, who wildlife officials did not immediately identify, says he was knocked down by a moose and stomped on Monday morning.

It happened near Hummingbird Lane in Coal Creek Canyon, west of the metro area.

Moving Moose Nevada
File photo: A Moose cow and her calf walk up a hill in this undated file photo in Northeastern Nevada. Nevada Dept. of Wildlife via AP

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the man was walking his dogs off-leash at the time and came across the moose with her calf, startling the mother.

The man was armed and fired shots into the ground to scare away the animals.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 4:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

