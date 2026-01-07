ATF joins investigation into Denver apartment complex construction fire

Federal agents with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives have joined the investigation into an apartment complex construction fire. The five-alarm fire ignited the evening of Jan. 2 in Denver at the buildings under construction near Leetsdale Drive and South Forest Street.

According to the architect's website, the nearly 300-unit Harker Heights apartment complex was set to open in May. The developer has been identified as EMBREY.

The Denver Fire Department said that a security guard was at the property at the time of the fire, but a passerby is the one who called 911. DFD says emergency crews were at the complex within minutes. More than 150 firefighters from at least three different agencies responded to the massive blaze.

ATF has deployed its National Response Team, NRT, to investigate the fire. NRT said this will be a complex investigation that has brought challenges for residents and nearby businesses.

"There are some other things with this building being unoccupied that really hurt us from the onset, is that it didn't really have full fire protection stuff in place. No fire alarms, no working sprinklers, right?" said Robert Murphy, Division Chief of Operations with Denver Fire Department.

Denver Fire said about 18 million gallons of water have been used since the fire started.