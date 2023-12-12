ATF investigates gun shop theft where suspect steals 7 shotguns, 1 rifle in southern Colorado

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Trinidad Colorado Police Department, is investigating a gun shop theft in Trinidad. Police rushed to the Rocky Mountain Trading Company, located at 255 North Commercial Street in Trinidad about 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 6.

ATF agents assisted police with the investigation and determined the exact number of firearms stolen.

Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Flag Getty Images/iStockphoto

Investigators determined the suspect turned off power to the business and broke the glass on the front door with a piece of concrete to get inside. The suspect put seven shotguns and a rifle into a duffle bag before riding away on a bicycle.

The suspect was wearing white pants and a white hooded sweatshirt consistent with a commercial painter's uniform. The suspect rode away on what appears to be a mountain bicycle.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF's reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF's website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.