Aspen School District to sue multiple social media companies

The Aspen School District is suing multiple social media companies as school officials say it's impacting students.

The lawsuit names the creators of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Google, YouTube, and TikTok. It mainly focuses on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's decision to shift from a "college-aged target audience" to teens.

Lawyers believe that shift has led to an increase in mental illness in children over the last 10 years.

ASD joins nearly 50 other school boards across the nation in taking a stand against social media influencing students.