Airport confirms Aspen Airport in Colorado temporarily evacuated due to "security situation"

Airport personnel said the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport was temporarily evacuated Saturday afternoon.

The airport said a "security situation" caused the temporary closure of the commercial terminal for approximately two and a half hours. According to a press release Sunday afternoon, all passengers and employees were safely evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport

"Airport officials worked in unified command with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to investigate the incident, which was determined to be a false positive in a checked bag," the release stated.

They said the baggage was isolated in the commercial terminal, and general aviation operations continued.

"Following the reopening, ASE, PCSO, TSA, and airline partners are diligently working together to rescreen all baggage and passengers to ensure continued safety and minimal disruption to operations," airport officials said.

The airport reopened the terminal at 2 p.m.