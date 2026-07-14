Temporary bridge constructed to help Aspen Acres Fire evacuees in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation has constructed a temporary bridge to help evacuees of the Aspen Acres Fire as well as first responders.

Gov. Jared Polis was at the site in the southern Colorado burn area on Tuesday morning to celebrate the achievement.

The temporary bridge is located on Highway 165 south of Buelah. It was built at the start of July. The wildfire destroyed the original structure when it moved through the area last month. CDOT described it as "an important access point for emergency services and southbound evacuation access for residents."

The massive wildfire was measured at just under 100,000 acres on Tuesday and containment was at 38%. It has burned hundreds of homes.