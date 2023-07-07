Arvada police show how easy it is for thieves to steal your credit card
The Arvada Police Department has released a video showing a theft in progress at a Walmart self-checkout. Investigators said it is a scam that involves a group of three people distracting the victim and then stealing his credit card.
Arvada police posted the video which shows the surveillance video at a self-checkout at a Walmart store. In the video, three people can be seen walking up to a vending machine next to a self-checkout station.
That's when one of the people acts like the victim at the self-checkout drops money and bends down to give the cash back. But when the suspect hands the cash to the man, he takes the victim's credit card out of his wallet at the same time.
The victim had fraudulent charges totaling $1,994.82 that happened right away at the same Walmart.
It's very fast and the victim doesn't even know that it happened. Police posted the surveillance video in hopes of catching the trio of thieves.
