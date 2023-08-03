Arvada police arrest 3 suspects in 7-Eleven shooting
Police in Arvada have arrested three suspects wanted in a shooting outside a 7-Eleven store last week. The shooting happened July 28 after an altercation at the store located at 7355 Ralston Road.
According to witnesses, the suspects walked into the store and began shoplifting items. When they left, several unhoused individuals confronted them. A fight began and the two suspects got into a car before firing seven shots.
Three people were shot. A woman was treated at the scene and released, while two other women were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three suspects were identified, Zimeal Cain, Raymoun Moore and Priscilla Mendez. Moore, 24, was arrested on Monday and the other two suspects, Cain, 22, and Mendez, 22, were arrested on Tuesday.
All were jailed pending the filing of charges with the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.
