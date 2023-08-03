Watch CBS News
Local News

Arvada police arrest 3 suspects in 7-Eleven shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Arvada police searching for two men after triple shooting at a 7-Eleven
Arvada police searching for two men after triple shooting at a 7-Eleven 00:45

Police in Arvada have arrested three suspects wanted in a shooting outside a 7-Eleven store last week. The shooting happened July 28 after an altercation at the store located at 7355 Ralston Road. 

zimeal-cain.jpg
Zimeal Cain  Jefferson County

According to witnesses, the suspects walked into the store and began shoplifting items. When they left, several unhoused individuals confronted them. A fight began and the two suspects got into a car before firing seven shots.  

Three people were shot. A woman was treated at the scene and released, while two other women were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

raymoun-moore.jpg
Raymoun Moore Jefferson County

Three suspects were identified, Zimeal Cain, Raymoun Moore and Priscilla Mendez. Moore, 24, was arrested on Monday and the other two suspects, Cain, 22, and Mendez, 22, were arrested on Tuesday. 

priscilla-mendez.jpg
Priscilla Mendez Jefferson County

All were jailed pending the filing of charges with the First Judicial District Attorney's Office. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 4:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.