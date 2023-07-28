Watch CBS News
Arvada police searching for two men after triple shooting at a 7-Eleven

By Ben Warwick

Arvada police say two men shot three people at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Arvada early Friday morning.

The men walked into the store at Ralston and Wadsworth in Olde Town Arvada and began shoplifting items. When they left, several unhoused individuals confronted them. A fight began and the two suspects got into a car before firing seven shots. 

Three people were shot. 

A woman was treated at the scene and released, while two other women were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. 

Detectives are looking for two Black men in their mid-20s. One has black hair, is 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a medium build last seen wearing a blue "Champion" T-shirt and blue Nike Jordan tennis shoes. 

The other has black hair and is 6 feet tall with a thin to medium build, last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and a white baseball hat with red markings on it. 

Their vehicle is an older model white four-door sedan with no front license plate and a brown scrape on the driver's door. The front bumper is also damaged. 

The sedan was last seen turning east on 58th Avenue. 

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to call the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900. 

