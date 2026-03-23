Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest 2 juveniles, search for third in Colorado, accused of crashing stolen car into patrol vehicle

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Arvada arrested two juveniles and searched for a third juvenile early Monday morning in connection with an auto theft. According to investigators, the suspects swerved at officers who were on foot in the area near 60th Avenue and Yarrow Lane.

morning-copter-frame-129671.jpg
Police in Arvada searched for a third suspect wanted in connection with crashing a stolen vehicle into a patrol vehicle near 60th and Yarrow. CBS

That's when they allegedly drove into a patrol vehicle. 

After a brief chase, officers were able to track down two suspects and continued to search for the final suspect. 

morning-copter-frame-133624.jpg
CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene near 60th Avenue and Yarrow Lane in Arvada.  CBS

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue