Police arrest 2 juveniles, search for third in Colorado, accused of crashing stolen car into patrol vehicle

Police in Arvada arrested two juveniles and searched for a third juvenile early Monday morning in connection with an auto theft. According to investigators, the suspects swerved at officers who were on foot in the area near 60th Avenue and Yarrow Lane.

Police in Arvada searched for a third suspect wanted in connection with crashing a stolen vehicle into a patrol vehicle near 60th and Yarrow. CBS

That's when they allegedly drove into a patrol vehicle.

After a brief chase, officers were able to track down two suspects and continued to search for the final suspect.