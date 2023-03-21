Arvada library reopens curbside services on Thursday after closure for meth

Arvada's library will reopen its curbside services on Thursday. This comes after the library closed in January after testing found high levels of methamphetamine.

It comes after library closures in Boulder, Englewood and Littleton.

In Colorado, contaminated means meth residue is found to be above .5 micrograms per 15 and half square inches.

The state requirement was designed for residential testing with children in mind, not public spaces.

The library is working to figure out the process of cleaning before the building can reopen to the public.

"Can we change that regulation so we aren't costing the public money unnecessarily or creating a situation that puts people at risk?" Walker said.

In the meantime, she says the county's public health agency similar to other cases will be leading the response.

Walker says for patrons' books and other materials are safe.