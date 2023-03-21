Watch CBS News
Local News

Arvada library reopens curbside services on Thursday after closure for meth

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Arvada library reopens curbside services on Thursday after closure for meth
Arvada library reopens curbside services on Thursday after closure for meth 00:17

Arvada's library will reopen its curbside services on Thursday. This comes after the library closed in January after testing found high levels of methamphetamine. 

arvada-library-update-5vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
CBS

It comes after library closures in BoulderEnglewood and Littleton.

In Colorado, contaminated means meth residue is found to be above .5 micrograms per 15 and half square inches.

The state requirement was designed for residential testing with children in mind, not public spaces.

testing.jpg
CBS

The library is working to figure out the process of cleaning before the building can reopen to the public. 

"Can we change that regulation so we aren't costing the public money unnecessarily or creating a situation that puts people at risk?" Walker said.

In the meantime, she says the county's public health agency similar to other cases will be leading the response.

Walker says for patrons' books and other materials are safe.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 5:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.