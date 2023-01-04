Boulder Main Library reopens after closure for meth residue cleanup

The Boulder Main Library reopened on a limited basis Wednesday after a closure last month for methamphetamine residue cleanup. The City of Boulder closed the library after finding meth residue in the bathroom vents.

CBS

Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, patrons returned to the library's main entrance at 1001 Arapahoe Ave. for the first time in more than two weeks. Patrols were able to return loans like books and other materials and also pick up items on hold.

The city shut the doors to the main library on Dec. 20 after two staff members were evaluated for exposure to methamphetamine. The drug was reportedly being smoked in the library restrooms.

A contractor was hired to clean the bathroom areas and remove furniture in a busy seating area that also tested positive for meth.

"Well, I am glad it is being reopened. I just hope that they did a good job cleaning it up for the people that work there, do a good job of cleaning the vents and getting them ready for them," said Boulder resident Keith Moore.

CBS

The library will fully reopen on Monday to give contractors more time to install barriers that will keep the bathrooms closed. Additional testing will also be conducted to ensure that every area is safe.

Once the library reopens, the city said there will be a no-tolerance policy for drugs. Additional security will also be hired for the main library.