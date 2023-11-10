Artturi Lehkonen hurt, Colorado Avalanche forward "alert, responsive" in Denver hospital

The Colorado Avalanche announced that forward Artturi Lehkonen was "alert, responsive and has full movement" in the hospital following a frightening moment during Thursday night's game at Ball Arena.

Artturi Lehkonen of the Colorado Avalanche is helped off the ice during the game against the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena on Thursday. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Midway through the second period Lehkonen slid into the boards after he collided with Jamie Oleksiak of the Seattle Kraken. He was helped to the locker room by trainers and taken to a Denver hospital.

Avs Coach Jared Bednar said Lehkonen "got caught in a bad spot and ran into a big guy." Oleksiak is 6-foot-7 and weighs 257 pounds. He said "level of concern is high" for the organization because his injuries were serious enough that he needed to go to the hospital.

The Avalanche lost to the Kraken 4-3.

Lehkonen, 28, has three goals and five assists this season. He was acquired from Montreal in March 2022 and was instrumental in helping the Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup two seasons ago.