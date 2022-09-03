Watch CBS News
Artificial intelligence used to create 1st place winner at Colorado State Fair

There is controversy over the first-place winner in an art show at the Colorado State Fair. Artist Jason Allen used an artificial intelligence tool called "Midjourney" to create his vision from textual descriptions. 

Some people are calling his win unfair due to the program's creating the image. 

Allen and the Colorado State Fair manager said that AI artwork could have its own category next year. 

September 2, 2022

