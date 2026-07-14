Artemis II astronauts coming to Colorado, will share stories from voyage around the moon at Red Rocks

An event is coming up at Red Rocks Amphitheatre next month that's expected to be popular for Coloradans who are interested in space travel.



Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen speak about their moon mission at a CBS News town hall. CBS News

NASA's Artemis II astronauts will present highlights from their historic 700,000 mile mission that took place in April. It will feature astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

They'll speak to the audience about their voyage around the moon, viewing a solar eclipse in deep space and the splashdown in the Pacific Ocean in the Orion capsule. This spring, the group traveled farther from Earth than any other humans ever have. They also got a close-up look at the moon's far side.

NASA's SLS Moon rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in the United States, carrying Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen on a 10-day mission around the Moon. Manuel Mazzanti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The astronauts will share behind the scenes footage from the mission and take questions from the Colorado crowd.

The event takes place in the morning on Monday, Aug. 3. Tickets are free but there is a minimal processing fee of $1 per ticket. They go on sale at noon on Friday and are available through axs.com.