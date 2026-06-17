Suspect apparently tried to start a forest fire in Colorado, Chaffee County authorities say

Authorities in Chaffee County are asking for the public's help finding the person who is responsible for a fire that burned a group of trees last weekend. The sheriff's office in the Colorado county says an initial investigation into the apparent crime points to the likelihood that it was an arsonist who was trying to start a forest fire.

The fire was discovered in the far northern part of the county on Sunday by National Forest Service firefighters. It was on private property along County Road 390 near Clear Creek Reservoir and had already gone out.

Investigators from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said the unknown person who is responsible for the fire used an accelerant that most likely was gasoline to get it started. They said someone had put the accelerant on and around some of the trees. A container that had been hung from a tree was also full of accelerant. The fire didn't spread to where that container was hung, which the office described in a post on social media as being "fortunate."

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Sheriff Andy Rohrich said his office has "zero tolerance for" arson and "will use all resources available to us to protect life and property."

"To whomever is responsible, rethink your motives and please consider all the innocence you are placing in danger," Rohrich said.

Anyone with information that they think might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call 719-539-2596.