Arkansas River re-opened near Salida after removal of deadly diversion dam

Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Thursday lifted a closure of the Arkansas River north of Salida following a month-long closure to remove a diversion dam that posed a risk to rafters and kayakers for years.

The river was re-opened as crews finished removing the dam and an adjacent boat chute.

The diversion dam on the Arkansas River north of Salida prior to its demolition. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Final clean-up work along the banks should be completed sometime this week.

"We are happy to announce the river is open again, weeks sooner than expected," stated Tom Waters, CPW's park manager for the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, in a press release.

Work crews started the project by sealing off the boat chute and using excavators to remove the chute structure, creating a smooth river bottom so the Arkansas River could be diverted through it. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The low-head dam was first built in 1956 for the purpose of sending water to CPW's Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery a mile and a half downstream. It was rebuilt in 1987 with the addition of the boat chute.

But the hatchery stopped using the river's water in 2000 after whirling disease was detected in it. Whirling disease is a parasite that deforms and kills young trout. CPW spent $1.5 million at the hatchery to convert its source to clean spring water.

Later, crews built a dam to channel the main flow of the river through the old chute so excavators could begin breaking up the diversion dam. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Since 2010, three people have died at the dam. Water spilling over its head accelerates along the concrete surface and turns into a spinning, churning pool at the bottom. This creates a "hydraulic" in rafting terms, a feature which can capsize and trap boaters and swimmers.

"By removing the dam, we have eliminated a deadly threat to the thousands who boat on this popular stretch of the Arkansas River each year," Waters said.

Removing the dam should also enhance life for the Arkansas's trout population by easing migration and spreading out the population more evenly along this stretch of river, CPW added.

The dam was then removed and rock structures were placed in the river channel to slow water flow and create fish habitat. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The river was closed between the bridge at Chaffee County 166 and the Salida Boat Ramp during the project.

The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners approved $100,000 toward the $1.1 million removal effort, according to CPW.

All photos are courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

