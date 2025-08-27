Archbishop, Colorado officials denounce violent attack against Minnesota Catholic school

Archbishop Samuel Aquila of the Archdiocese of Denver and public officials across Colorado were shocked to hear of a fatal shooting at a Minnesota Catholic school on Wednesday morning, quickly denouncing the violence and calling for prayer.

While students and staff at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis were holding Mass, police said a gunman approached the windows of the church attached to the school building and opened fire. Two students, aged 8 and 10, were killed where they sat in the pews. Another 17 people were injured, 14 of whom are children. Authorities said two of those injured are in critical condition.

They said the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church.

Police and first responders work at the scene of a shooting near Annunciation Church and Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minneosta, on August 27, 2025. TOM BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Aquila released a statement on Wednesday asking Colorado's Catholic community to pray for the victims to find healing and comfort.

"My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

With a heavy heart, I learned of the terrible shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, where children and teachers were gathered for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. At a time when young hearts were turned toward the Lord in prayer, violence entered the sanctuary, leaving wounds, fear, and deep sorrow. The pain of this tragedy is present in our hearts. I invite the faithful of the Archdiocese of Denver to join me in earnest prayer. Let us lift every child, teacher, and family of Annunciation Catholic School to the Father, especially those who have been injured, asking Christ the Divine Physician to bring healing to them. We entrust the school and parish community to the maternal intercession of Our Lady of Sorrows, who stood faithfully by the Cross of her Son and knows the anguish of a grieving heart. Please keep our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis close in prayer during these difficult days ahead.

In Christ,✠ Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila"

State Sen. Rhonda Fields, who represents Colorado's 28th District, made a statement on X, saying, "I am heartbroken and outraged by the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Children should be reading, writing, playing, and making friends — not running for their lives during the first week of school."

Sen. Michael Bennet said he was devastated to hear about the shooting this morning. "My thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected by this senseless act. Parents and their children shouldn't have to live in fear of being killed in school or church."

John Castillo, whose son Kendrick Castillo was killed while trying to save other students during the STEM shooting in Highlands Ranch, also asked the Catholic community to pray for the victims and their families. "Please welcome these innocent souls into heaven, please comfort and pray for these faithful families who are affected by this mass tragedy in Minneapolis. God bless our Catholic families. 🙏"