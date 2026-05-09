Arapahoe Sheriff warns of bobcat roaming in south Denver metro area neighborhood

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay alert due to a bobcat roaming in the south Denver metro area.

Deputies say that a bobcat has recently been spotted in the area of S. Holly Street and E. Dry Creek Road in Centennial. The residential area is located just southwest of Willow Springs Beaver Ponds and east of Medema Park.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office asked residents to keep their pets on a leash when outside, and to bring them inside whenever possible.

They also warned residents that they should never attempt to approach or feed a bobcat and said it's important to give them plenty of space.

Although they're a familiar animal, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they're secretive and seldom seen. They typically grow to 32-37 inches long, with a tail about 6 inches long. Their coats include black spots and stripes, and their tails are white underneath with a black tip and stripes on the top.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

CPW says their primary food source is rabbits, but they also eat mince, voles and birds. While attacks are rare, they can also prey on cats, small dogs or other small pets.

Any aggressive behavior should be reported to local authorities immediately.