Watch CBS News
Local News

Arapahoe Sheriff warns of bobcat roaming in south Denver metro area neighborhood

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay alert due to a bobcat roaming in the south Denver metro area.

Deputies say that a bobcat has recently been spotted in the area of S. Holly Street and E. Dry Creek Road in Centennial. The residential area is located just southwest of Willow Springs Beaver Ponds and east of Medema Park.

arapco-bobcat-2-arapco-sheriff.jpg
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office asked residents to keep their pets on a leash when outside, and to bring them inside whenever possible.

They also warned residents that they should never attempt to approach or feed a bobcat and said it's important to give them plenty of space.

Although they're a familiar animal, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they're secretive and seldom seen. They typically grow to 32-37 inches long, with a tail about 6 inches long. Their coats include black spots and stripes, and their tails are white underneath with a black tip and stripes on the top.

arapco-bobcat-3-arapco-sheriff.jpg
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

CPW says their primary food source is rabbits, but they also eat mince, voles and birds. While attacks are rare, they can also prey on cats, small dogs or other small pets.

Any aggressive behavior should be reported to local authorities immediately.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue