Body cam footage released from shooting in Arapahoe County

Officials with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office have released body cam footage from a shooting in March.

It happened on March 3 at the Ivy Crossing apartment complex on East Harvard Avenue just before 8 a.m.

The sheriff's office says the footage is from three deputies who were involved in the shooting. Deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle that morning. They found out that it was stolen, and when deputies tried to contact the driver he put the stolen car in reverse and hit one of the patrol cars at the scene.

One deputy deployed a taser through the window while another shot through the rear window.

The suspect was shot in the back and died while on the scene.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 11:58 AM

