Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash while responding to different crash

An Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash on his way to investigate a different crash about a few blocks away. The deputy crash happened at East Quincy Avenue and South Himalaya Street just before 5 p.m.

Investigators said the deputy was in a marked patrol SUV with his flashing lights activated, when he stopped, cleared the intersection and then proceeded through. That's when another vehicle westbound on Quincy did not see the cruiser with its lights on and T-boned the cruiser on the passenger side of the intersection.

Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were rushed to the hospital.

The crash that the deputy was responding to involved an ATV that crashed into a vehicle at Hampden and Jericho Way. The driver of the ATV reportedly left the scene of the crash and that investigation has been upgraded to a hit-and-run.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash involving the deputy.