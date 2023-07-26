Arapahoe County woman taken in kidnapping found safe in Wheat Ridge

After an hours-long standoff, police in Wheat Ridge have arrested a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Arapahoe County on Tuesday.

Police sent out a reverse 911 early Wednesday morning around the area of 10200 block of 44th Avenue, near Fruitdale Park. The West Metro SWAT team helped in the operation.

The woman was found safe and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The suspect, Lance Foster, was arrested by the SWAT team just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday and is in police custody. He's accused of previously stalking the woman.