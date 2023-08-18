Arapahoe County Animal Services rescues iguana from Cherry Creek tree
Animal Service officers in Arapahoe County helped rescue an iguana from a tree at Cherry Creek State Park on Wednesday.
Someone called authorities after seeing the bright orange reptile loose in a tree at the park.
Officer Cory Wylde responded, and felt comfortable handling the iguana because she had one as a pet.
The three foot, 10-pound reptile is being held at an animal shelter. If it goes unclaimed, it will likely be transferred to a rescue.
