Arapahoe County Animal Services rescues iguana from Cherry Creek tree

Animal Service officers in Arapahoe County helped rescue an iguana from a tree at Cherry Creek State Park on Wednesday.

Arapahoe County Animal Services

Someone called authorities after seeing the bright orange reptile loose in a tree at the park.

Officer Cory Wylde responded, and felt comfortable handling the iguana because she had one as a pet.

The three foot, 10-pound reptile is being held at an animal shelter. If it goes unclaimed, it will likely be transferred to a rescue.