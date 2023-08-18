Watch CBS News
Local News

Arapahoe County Animal Services rescues iguana from Cherry Creek tree

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

Animal Service officers in Arapahoe County helped rescue an iguana from a tree at Cherry Creek State Park on Wednesday. 

cherry-creek-iguana-1-arapahoe-county-tweet.jpg
Arapahoe County Animal Services

Someone called authorities after seeing the bright orange reptile loose in a tree at the park. 

Officer Cory Wylde responded, and felt comfortable handling the iguana because she had one as a pet. 

The three foot, 10-pound reptile is being held at an animal shelter. If it goes unclaimed, it will likely be transferred to a rescue. 

First published on August 18, 2023 / 2:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.