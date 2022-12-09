Watch CBS News
Arapahoe County hosts holiday-themed "Visit the Village" event

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Visit the Village happens on Saturday
Visit the Village happens on Saturday 00:53

The Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Event Center will host a holiday-themed event for the entire family on Dec. 10. "Visit the Village" starts at 11 a.m. and families can spend the day playing holiday games.

Children will have a chance to make ornaments that they can take home. There will also be a petting zoo with horse-drawn carriage rides, a synthetic ice rink and of course, Santa.

"Events like this are so wonderful because we get to bring all families together from all across Arapahoe County and provide low cost fun, family-friendly ways for neighbors to come out and have a good time and meet each other and just celebrate," said Lizzie Mayer, Arapahoe County Community Business Partner.

Visit the Village is Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and children 2 and under get in free. Admission is also free if you bring a gift to support the Arapahoe County Human Services Partnering. The gift will benefit at-risk children and adults in Arapahoe County.

