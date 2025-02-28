Deputies in Colorado rescue 2 women after crash leaves SUV submerged upside down in creek

Deputy describes rescue of 2 women trapped in an SUV after a crash

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies helped rescue two women from a submerged SUV in a creek after a crash left the vehicle upside down. The crash happened early Saturday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing an SUV speeding by that crashed into a snowy ditch. Deputies used the vehicle's tracks to find the SUV submerged upside down in the water.

Deputies rushed to rescue the women inside. Despite the heroic rescue, deputies also acknowledge the witness who sprang into action.

"If he hadn't stopped and notified us where the crash was, we would never have found that car. There was very limited signs of an accident from the roadway and it wasn't until we got out on foot and walking the area," said Arapahoe County Deputy Sheriff Derek Helveston.

Both women in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver is facing DUI charges.