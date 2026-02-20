County in Denver metro area develops plan to expand micro transit, mobility transportation options

There's a push to improve and expand transportation options in Arapahoe County. It's part of the ArapaGO: Transit Connections Plan, for which the county is seeking community feedback.

Whether it's getting to work, school, or running errands, the ArapaGO Transit Connections Plan wants to better connect residents to where they need to go.

A light rail station with a pedestrian bridge in Arapahoe County. CBS

"We haven't approached the topic of transit or micro transit and micro mobility within Arapahoe County. So we're working on developing those services, considering what that looks like in the county. We've heard a lot from residents in the county that they would like better access to transit and micro transit services," said Jim Katzer, the county's Transportation Division Manager.

The plan includes adding more micromobility options, like bikes and scooters designed for shorter trips. The county also wants to add more micro-transit options, which are door-to-door services, allowing riders to request trips by phone or an app within a specific area.

"It meets the needs of those traveling a little better than a fixed-route bus. So, a micro transit is typically a minivan that's picking up the riders at specific locations and then dropping them off at that desired location," said Katzer.

The hope is that together, these services will make it easier to connect commuters to bus stops and the light rail without driving a car. It'll also help residents close the first-and-last-mile gaps.

Scooters CBS

"The area for the micro mobility would be around light rail stations, solving that challenge with the first and last half mile. With micro transit, it's a bigger-reaching service that can go out into more of the community. We don't have very good connections from a transit perspective, going east-west. So, it'll help solve those challenges."

Using public transportation is a way of life for Imani, an Arapahoe County resident who says she'd like to have more options to get around.

"I use it (public transportation) to get anywhere, to school, to work, going to pick up my kids," said Imani. "But if I want to go on a quick trip, I want to be able to ride my scooter or ride my bike. One, it probably wouldn't cost as much, and two, you know, getting exercise in."

She's hopeful about the changes that will come when the plan is finalized.

"I think that that would be a really smart idea, and it would also help eliminate the pedestrian accidents that we have, especially since more people would have access to alternative forms of transportation as well," said Imani.

Katzer added that Arapahoe County has typically not provided transit-related services. Meanwhile, Englewood has a trolley, Centennial and Greenwood Village have e-scooters, and Aurora has micromobility and micro transit options.

A light rail stop in Arapahoe County. CBS

"The locals are coming together and seeing what the needs are and then looking to see what we can do to deliver the need," said Katzer. "As development occurs, it's putting more pressure on the existing trans transportation network. So the county sees the need to provide a balanced transportation system."

The county has $1 million to identify and implement a pilot project that will explore some transportation strategies.

Residents can take a survey on the county's website until March 31.