Approved vehicles can now cross Highway 50 bridge after closure on Colorado's Western Slope

Just in time for the busy Labor Day weekend holiday, the Colorado Department of Transportation has released a list of approved vehicles that will be allowed to cross both the US Highway 50 and Lake Fork bridges. From Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2, travelers will be able to cross from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in a one-way alternating traffic formation.

The Highway 50 bridge over the Blue Mesa Reservoir closed to traffic in April when concerns arose about whether driving across was safe. Repairs have been underway since then, impacting a significant number of residents and businesses.

CDOT said as work progresses, heavier vehicles and vehicles towing trailers will eventually be allowed across the bridge with the goal of opening travel to all legal loads by mid-October.

Now, CDOT has released a list of vehicles that will be allowed to use the bridges through at least mid-October:

Passenger vehicles

Pickup trucks

Vans

Motorcycles

Emergency vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks

School buses

3/4 ton or smaller pickups with bumper pull trailers (boats, campers, side-by-sides)

Compact Class C motorhomes

Small single-rear axle box trucks

CDOT stated the following vehicles must use County Road 26 as a detour:

All Class A motorhomes

Larger Class C motorhomes

Semi-trucks

Commercial buses

Pickup trucks with a gooseneck trailer or a 5th-wheel camper or trailer

Additional Information from CDOT:

Recommended Alternate Routes for US 50

The recommended detour route for through traffic (those not stopping in Montrose, Gunnison, Crested Butte, Hinsdale County or the surrounding areas) is via I-70 to the north or US 160 to the south. Access the recommended detour route on COtrip here. CDOT understands the inconvenience that this creates and is rapidly evaluating options to improve options for residents, businesses, and travelers on the western slope.

The northern route is 354 miles and requires approximately six hours of travel time. The southern route is 331 miles and requires nearly seven hours of travel time. CDOT and local partners are exploring whether it is feasible at this point in the season to clear local seasonal routes that may be able to significantly reduce the detour time for local travelers.

Resources for Information & Updates:

Call 970-648-4423 for the US 50 Bridge Closure Hotline, it will be staffed 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; leave a voicemail for a call back at other times.

You can email questions to us50bridge@gmail.com.

To sign up for text and or email updates on all Gunnison County roadwork messaging, please visit https://www.gunnisoncounty.org/list.aspx to select what updates you'd like to start receiving. For road updates, select for Travel Advisories from the List.