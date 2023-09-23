Watch CBS News
Overnight apartment fire displaces residents in southeast Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A fire in southeast Denver early Saturday morning has displaced several people after sustaining fire and water damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire near Federal Boulevard and Bates Avenue, but people from three units were displaced, said Denver Fire Capt. JD Chism. The three units impacted included the one where the fire broke out, one unit above and one below.

Video taken from the scene shows flames jetting through a window as crews battled the blaze.

The Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming was contacted to assist the displaced residents.

Now investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

