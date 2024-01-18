Another electric fire engine coming to Boulder thanks to Colorado grant

Another electric fire engine is coming to Boulder to help fight fires and protect the environment at the same time. This second fire engine comes nearly a year after the City of Boulder purchased its first electric fire engine in the spring of 2023.

According to the city, the two Rosenbauer RTX fire trucks make Boulder the first city to have two electric fire engines.

"The City of Boulder is certainly known for approaching new opportunities that improve our community and our climate and these engines are a great example of that," said Battalion Chief Travis Richen in a statement. "It is easy to lean into a new technology when its priority is maintaining and improving the efficiency of our jobs and the safety of our crews."

The RTX fire engine not only uses electricity to power the vehicle but also to operate its pump system.

"The RTX is equipped with additional features that set it apart and prove invaluable for Boulder firefighters in optimizing their efficiency," said Todd McBride, RTX Sales & Marketing Manager for Rosenbauer, in a statement. "Among its distinctive attributes are state-of-the-art ergonomic technologies that prioritize firefighter health and safety. Notably, the RTX includes an adjustable suspension, allowing it to raise and lower its ride heights based on the terrain."

The fire department said that with the electric vehicles, the occupational safety of crews will improve because they will have reduced exposure to carcinogenic fumes and noise. The engines also address Boulder's commitment to address climate change.

The purchase was made possible by a State of Colorado grant.